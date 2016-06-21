UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRASILIA, June 21 Brazil's education firm Estácio Participações SA on Tuesday said its board will examine a new takeover bid put forward by rival Kroton Educacional SA.
Kroton's all-stock unsolicited bid for Estacio could be valued at around 5 billion reais ($1.47 billion), according to Thomson Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources