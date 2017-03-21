(Adds company confirmation, hiring of law firm, share
performance)
By Ana Mano
SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazil's Estácio
Participações SA, the target of a takeover attempt
that would create the world's No. 1 for-profit education firm,
has launched a probe into leaked emails about the deal that
added to rising tensions with bidder Kroton Educacional SA
.
The friction between the two companies over the emails
reported by a local newspaper has added to the challenges facing
the tie-up, which include intense regulatory scrutiny and the
impact of a recession that triggered a surge in student
defaults.
Estácio said Tuesday that risk consultants ICTS Global
Serviços were hired on Feb. 18 to investigate the email security
breach. The company learned around that date that emails between
Chief Executive Officer Pedro Thompson and a lawyer advising
about antitrust issues related to Kroton's takeover proposal had
been leaked.
Reuters reported the hiring of ICTS earlier, citing a person
briefed on the matter. In a statement, Estácio reaffirmed a plan
to investigate the breaches, adding that the emails between
Thompson and the lawyer at São Paulo-based law firm Demarest
Advogados "were taken out of context."
Valor Econômico newspaper on Friday said that in the emails
Thompson asked the lawyer about the possibility of telling
antitrust watchdog Cade that Kroton was meddling in Estácio's
management before the deal was approved, which would be illegal.
Kroton got hold of the emails from an anonymous source and drew
the conclusion that Estacio was undermining the deal, Valor
said.
By hiring ICTS, Estácio is signaling that it wants to find
out what led to the disclosure of internal communications and
show full commitment to completing a 27 billion-real ($8.8
billion) asset combination with Kroton, people with direct
knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
Law firm Mattos Filho Advogados was brought in to
investigate Thompson's conduct as well as the breach, another
person said. Risk consultancy Control Risks has also been
advising Estácio on the matter, the first person said.
The people asked for anonymity due to the sensitivity of the
issue. Estácio, Kroton and law firms Demarest and Mattos Filho
declined to comment.
Competitors and consumer advocacy groups have been critical
of the transaction, which if approved will create an entity 10
times larger than the industry's No. 2 player.
Shares of Kroton fell for the second day in three on
Tuesday, shedding 2.8 percent to 13.26 reais, while Estácio
dipped 3.5 percent to 15.07 reais.
CLAIMS OF MEDDLING
Two of the people told Reuters that Thompson wanted to learn
about alternative scenarios if Cade blocked the combination.
Estácio has repeatedly denied that Thompson sought to boycott
the deal and removed him from a group discussing terms of the
combination.
Kroton has also disputed claims of interference in Estácio's
management ahead of regulatory approval of the takeover, a
practice known as "gun jumping," after Valor revealed the email
conversation last week.
However, claims that Kroton could be meddling with Estácio's
management are not new to antitrust watchdog Cade.
In September, the watchdog asked both companies about
information it received that Kroton was involved in the firing
of 180 Estácio executives after the companies submitted the
takeover plan for regulatory approval in August.
In response, Estacio told Cade that 73 executives had been
fired to reduce costs, not at Kroton's direction.
Cade has until the end of July to conduct its review. In
February, a Cade unit made a non-binding recommendation that the
takeover be blocked. A ruling by the watchdog's five-strong
board is pending.
Cade declined to comment.
($1 = 3.0715 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer
and Gabriela Mello in São Paulo; Editing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal and Cynthia Osterman)