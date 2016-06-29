SAO PAULO, June 29 Clients of South African
investment firm Coronation Fund Managers have endorsed Kroton
Educacional SA's revised unsolicited takeover bid for smaller
rival Estácio Participações SA, amid a fierce battle
for control of Brazil's No. 2 for-profit education company.
Suhail Suleman and Gavin Joubert, co-managers of
Coronation's Global Emerging Markets Strategies Fund, said in a
statement that the Kroton proposal, which was announced last
week, was "the more preferable option for Estácio shareholders
over the long term."
Coronation is a shareholder of both Kroton and
Estácio.
The firm had warned Estácio's board against demanding an
unreasonable premium to the revised offer if that could
jeopardise the deal, the statement said.
Reuters reported on Tuesday the fund had sent a letter to
Estácio's board backing the Kroton proposal, citing a source.
