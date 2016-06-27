RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 At least 52 percent of shareholders in Brazilian for-profit college operator Estácio Participações SA endorse rival Kroton Educacional SA's unsolicited, all-stock bid, which could become hostile "if necessary," a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

The source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said that an offer that values Estácio at the equivalent of 1.25 share of Kroton is a definitive one. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Dan Grebler)