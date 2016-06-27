BRIEF-Wecast Network acquires 55pct of Wide Angle Group Limited
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 At least 52 percent of shareholders in Brazilian for-profit college operator Estácio Participações SA endorse rival Kroton Educacional SA's unsolicited, all-stock bid, which could become hostile "if necessary," a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.
The source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said that an offer that values Estácio at the equivalent of 1.25 share of Kroton is a definitive one. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Dan Grebler)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Lojas Americanas SA, Brazil's largest discount retailer, has hired the local unit of Credit Suisse Group AG to underwrite an offering of new shares to fund an acquisition, a Brazil-based blog said on Thursday.
* Cardiff signs letter of intent to acquire ride today acceptance