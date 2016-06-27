(Adds details on Kroton's possible hostile bid)
By Juliana Schincariol
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 At least 52 percent of
shareholders in Brazilian for-profit college operator Estácio
Participações SA have voiced their support for rival Kroton
Educacional SA's unsolicited, all-stock bid, which could become
hostile "if necessary," a source with direct knowledge of the
situation said on Monday.
The source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity
of the issue, said the offer, which values each share of Estácio
at the equivalent of 1.25 share of Kroton,
is final. The source did not identify the shareholders who have
endorsed Kroton's proposal.
The companies declined to comment. Kroton, the world's
biggest for-profit education company by market value, announced
the plan to take over Estácio on June 2.
Going hostile would depend on how Estácio's board responds
to the Kroton bid, the source added, without elaborating. Some
of Estácio's larger holders, such as OppenheimerFunds Inc, could
demand a shareholder assembly to discuss the proposal without
consent from the board, the source said.
OppenheimerFunds, which owns about 5 percent of Kroton, did
not have an immediate comment.
The fight for Estácio, a company with about 588,000 students
and annual revenue of 4.3 billion reais ($1.3 billion), is
rapidly becoming the fiercest unsolicited takeover battle yet in
one of Brazil's fastest-growing industries. Estácio is also the
subject of a cash and stock merger proposal by smaller
competitor Ser Educacional SA.
Earlier on Monday, Estácio said No. 2 shareholder, the Zaher
family, will submit a buyout proposal that would give them a
majority stake in the company. The Zahers want at least 50
percent of Estácio plus one share and no more than 75 percent of
the company - a key requisite to keep it listed on the São Paulo
Stock Exchange.
The price and terms of Zaher's proposal were not disclosed.
The Zahers decided to vote against Kroton's bid. Estácio named
Chaim Zaher, the family's patriarch, as chief executive officer
on June 17.
Estacio's board plans to meet on Thursday, the day Kroton's
offer expires, to discuss the bids, a second source with
knowledge of the matter said.
Shares of Estácio closed 1 percent down at 16.30 reais,
while Kroton shed 1.3 percent to 13.74 reais on Monday.
Ser Educacional's bid could still be improved,
the company's CEO, Jânyo Diniz, told Reuters last week.
($1 = 3.3895 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing
by Dan Grebler and Matthew Lewis)