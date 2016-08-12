SAO PAULO Aug 12 Kroton Educacional SA
, Brazil's largest for-profit education firm, expects
shareholders to endorse next week a proposed takeover of rival
Estácio Participações SA, which on Friday booked
charges for a two-year accounting flaw.
Management at Kroton, who spoke at a Friday conference call
to discuss second-quarter results, said Estácio's accounting
adjustments do not put their combination at risk. Earlier in the
day, Estácio posted a surprise quarterly loss due to the charge.
"During due diligence, we knew adjustments would take
place," Kroton Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Galindo said on
the call. Shareholders of both companies will discuss and vote
on the transaction at separate meetings taking place on Aug. 15.
The situation underscores the many hurdles facing the merger
of Kroton and Estácio, which are attempting to create the
world's No. 1 for-profit education company with about 1.5
million students.
Shares of Estácio and Kroton seesawed on Friday, reflecting
the impact of the disclosure of Estácio's accounting flaws -
which offset strong demand for Brazilian shares on the São Paulo
Stock Exchange.
Estácio shed 2.5 percent to 17.92 reais in early
afternoon trading, after rising to as much as 18.53 reais.
Kroton shed 2.8 percent to 14.84 reais, bucking gains
of up to 1.9 percent.
Both companies are expected to submit their combination for
antitrust approval once shareholders give their consent, Galindo
said. Analysts are expecting tough regulatory scrutiny of the
deal because of significant operational overlap.
Estácio, which agreed to be acquired by Kroton last month,
reported a surprising quarterly net loss of 19.9 million reais.
Analysts had a consensus estimate for a profit of 109 million
reais, as compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Kroton posted strong second-quarter results after reining in
payroll costs and expenses in the quarter, helping counter
declining revenues amid Brazil's harshest recession since the
1930s. Net income at Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Kroton came in
at 519 million reais, beating a consensus estimate of 465
million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 3.1635 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Phil Berlowitz)