SAO PAULO Aug 31 Kroton Educacional SA
, the world's largest education company by market
value, may sell units of Estácio Participacoes SA in
order to secure antitrust approval for a takeover of its rival,
a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Both companies filed documentation on Wednesday before
antitrust watchdog Cade seeking approval of the 5.5 billion-real
($1.7 billion) deal to form an education company with over 1.5
million students, announced last month.
One way to ease monopoly concerns would be for Estácio to
dispose of the UniSEB college operation and agree to suspend
enrollment at another unit known as Unesa for as many as three
years, said the person, who asked for anonymity because the
proposal remains private.
A similar remedy was applied when Kroton and former rival
Anhanguera Participações SA applied for Cade approval to combine
two years ago.
Another possibility would be selling Unesa, but such a deal
might be more difficult from a regulatory standpoint because
spinning off the unit's classroom and long-distance education
programs would require government approval, the person said.
Kroton and Estácio, as well as Brasilia-based Cade, did not
have an immediate comment. In complex merger cases, Cade has up
to 330 days to evaluate a merger filing.
($1 = 3.23 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Brad Haynes and Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bill Rigby)