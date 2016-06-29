UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 Brazilian college operator Ser Educacional SA plans to present an improved proposal to combine with larger rival Estacio Participacoes SA on Wednesday, according to a source with knowledge of the talks.
Ser Educacional's new offer would increase the dividend payout to Estacio shareholders, the source said. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources