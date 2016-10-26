(Adds paragraphs 3-4 with information from a separate
securities filing)
SAO PAULO Oct 26 Estacio Participacoes SA
, Brazil's No 2 for-profit education company, said on
Wednesday that board members Chaim Zaher and Thamila Cefali,
elected on April 27, resigned their posts.
In a securities filing Wednesday, the company said Zaher and
Cefali stepped down to dedicate more time to projects related to
Grupo Sistema Educacional Brasileiro, the education venture they
manage as president and executive director, respectively.
In a separate filing Wednesday, Estacio said the company
appointed Leonardo Moretzsohn de Andrade as chief financial
officer, replacing Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira.
Oliveira, who is currently Estacio's chief executive
officer, will also continue serving as the firm's investor
relations director, the filing said.
