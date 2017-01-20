SAO PAULO Jan 20 Brazilian college operator Estácio Participações SA aims to raise more revenue per pupil in its next incoming class by giving fewer scholarships and offering a new student loan arrangement, Chief Executive Pedro Thompson said late Thursday.

Under the program, new students can pay just 30 percent of tuition while in college and the balance up to four years after graduation, Thompson said in an interview.

The program fills a gap in the market, he said. "We are using our own balance sheet to offer the student loans. None of the existing private loan options suited our students."

He said the lending scheme was designed to stabilize revenue, improve the caliber of incoming students and rein in dropouts. The financing will also help to pare discounts that reached as much as 50 percent of tuition.

Only new enrollees are eligible for the loans, but the benefit may eventually be extended to current students.

The current enrollment cycle ends in March and around 10 percent of the new students are expected to get government-backed Fies loans, Thompson said, compared with nearly 20 percent two years ago.

Brazil's private colleges have struggled to keep up healthy enrollment levels and discourage dropouts during a harsh recession with uncertainties about the future of the government's heavily subsidized loan program. Three or four years ago, some 60 percent of students enrolled through Fies, Thompson said.

KROTON TAKEOVER

Estácio is in the process of combining operations with Kroton Educacional SA after accepting a takeover bid by Brazil's largest college operator, a deal valued at 5.5 billion real ($1.7 billion).

The tie-up announced last July has attracted scrutiny from rivals, consumer advocate groups and regulators because it would create a giant with 10 times more enrolled students than its closest rival.

Reuters reported in November that Kroton was mulling the sale of Estácio's distance-learning business to secure regulatory approval for the takeover. Thompson said there was an array of options, declining to elaborate.

While regulatory approval is pending, Thompson said Estácio would remain focused on cost-cutting measures related to teachers' payroll and advertising expenses. Publicity-related expenses should range from 6.5 percent to 7 percent of net revenue, he said.

After closing three campuses in Rio de Janeiro, Estácio will save 18 million reais in rent per year, Thompson said. ($1 = 3.1960 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Ana Mano; Editing by Richard Chang)