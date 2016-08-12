(Recasts with accounting irregularities, share price, financial
details, Kroton CEO comments)
SAO PAULO Aug 12 Estácio Participações SA
said on Friday it has discovered a series of
accounting irregularities over the last two years that cost
Brazil's No. 2 college operator 108 million reais ($34 million)
in one-time charges and has summoned independent auditors and
consultants to explain.
Estácio, which last month agreed to be acquired by larger
rival Kroton Educacional SA, earlier on Friday
reported a surprise quarterly net loss of 19.9 million reais.
Analysts had a consensus estimate for a profit of 109 million
reais, as compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Kroton Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Galindo told analysts
on a conference call on Friday that Estácios accounting
adjustments will not affect the terms of the proposed merger.
Estácio said in a securities filing it has asked auditors to
explain adjustments for tuition delinquencies from students who
lacked formal contracts. The company had to raise provisions for
civil lawsuit costs and the adjustments, both of which
contributed to the second-quarter loss.
As a consequence of the accounting problem, Estácio had to
restate annual 2014 and 2015 results. Around 80 million reais of
the 108 million total amount corresponded to the
delinquency-related adjustments, with the rest coming from the
additional legal costs and other items.
An internal committee comprised of three Estácio board
members will handle the situation with the auditors, the filing
said.
Shares reversed earlier declines, and rose 0.2 percent to
18.45 reais at 12 p.m. local time (1500 GMT), in line with a 0.3
percent gain in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) at 43.6 million reais were less than
one-third of the 171 million reais expected by analysts.
($1 = 3.1387 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Matthew Lewis)