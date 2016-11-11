BRIEF-Aldridge provides land acquisition update
* Aldridge provides land acquisition update and announces the appointment of Scotia Capital as financial advisor
SAO PAULO Nov 11 Estácio Participações SA , Brazil's second-largest for-profit education firm, will pay a 420 million reais ($121 million) extraordinary dividend in three tranches, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Thompson said on Friday.
In a conference with investors to discuss third-quarter results, Thompson said two-thirds of the dividend will be paid by the end of the year. The remaining 140 million reais is conditional upon Estácio receiving payments related to the government's Fies student loan program.
($1 = 3.4833 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Jan 27 Enbridge Inc said on Friday it would pay about $170 million to take private Midcoast Energy Partners LP, which also has a stake in natural gas pipelines owned by Enbridge Energy Partners LP.
STUTTGART, Jan 27 German car parts maker Bosch reported a slide in profits for 2016 as it invested in the development of products for connected and electric vehicles.