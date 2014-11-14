Nov 14 Estavis AG :

* Says Q1 revenues rise by 37 percent to 10.7 million euros (previous year: 7.8 million euros).

* Says Q1 profit of 0.14 million euros and favourable outlook for financial year

* Says expects to see positive growth of revenue and earnings in ongoing financial year

* Says Q1 EBIT in an amount of 1.7 mln euros