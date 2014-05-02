BRIEF-Taiwan's Pegatron says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 bln; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion
* Says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 billion; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu)
May 2 Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted profit as demand for its skincare products and prestige beauty brands rose globally.
Estee Lauder, known for its Bobbi Brown and Clinique brands, said net income attributable to the company rose to $213.2 million, or 54 cents per share, from $178.8 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 64 cents per share in the quarter ended March 31.
Sales rose 11 percent to $2.55 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 55 cents per share on revenue of $2.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 billion; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu)
TOKYO, March 14 Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike, while Toshiba shares were volatile, due to its delayed earnings filing and concerns about its restructuring plan.
FRANKFURT, March 14 Europe's top software maker SAP said on Tuesday it had patched vulnerabilities in its latest HANA software that had a potentially high risk of giving hackers control over databases and business applications used to run big multinational firms.