Feb 5 Beauty products maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc said net sales rose 2.6 percent in the second quarter, helped by higher demand for makeup products such as Smashbox and Tom Ford.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $446.2 million, or $1.19 per share, in the quarter ended Dec.31, from $435.7 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales rose to $3.12 billion from $3.04 billion.

