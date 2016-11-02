BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its makeup brands such as Tom Ford and Smashbox, and lower expenses.
Excluding restructuring and other charges, the company earned 84 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 80 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $294 million, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $309 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose slightly to $2.87 billion from $2.84 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.