May 4 Estée Lauder Cos Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday, helped by large gains in sales of its makeup and skin-care products at U.S. department stores that helped mitigate declines in European markets like France.

The maker of Bobbi Brown, MAC and other cosmetics, reported net profit rose 4.6 percent to $130.4 million, or 33 cents a share, in the third quarter ended March 31, up from $124.7 million, or 31 cents a share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 3.8 percent to $2.25 billion. For the current quarter, Estee Lauder expects net sales to rise 10 percent to 11 percent in constant currency terms. (Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)