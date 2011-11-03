* Q1 EPS ex-items $1.41 vs. estimate $1.18
* Sales rise 18 pct to $2.48 billion, tops estimates
* Raises profit, sales outlook for the year
* Rival Elizabeth Arden tops Street, maintains outlook
* Estee shares up over 17 pct, Elizabeth Arden up 0.3 pct
By Dhanya Skariachan and Phil Wahba
Nov 3 Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) raised its
profit outlook for the year after strong demand for its makeup
and skin-care products around the world helped it crush profit
and sales estimates in the first quarter.
The maker of Bobbi Brown, MAC and other cosmetics also said
on Thursday that it would raise its annual dividend 40 percent,
and announced a 2-for-1 stock split. Its shares rose almost 18
percent to $118.86.
Estee Lauder said demand was particularly robust in Asian
areas such as China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and
Thailand.
Business was good in Europe too, despite a tough climate
for consumer spending, thanks to Estee Lauder winning market
share from rivals and attracting new customers with
lower-priced items like its Clinique line, its CEO said.
"This isn't optimism about Europe -- it's optimism about
our business in Europe," Chief Executive Fabrizio Freda told
Reuters.
Last month, L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA) also said sales were
holding up despite Europe's crisis. [ID:nN1E7960R0]
Estee Lauder benefited from luxury's overall resilience
despite turbulent global markets.
"I strongly believe the long-term fundamentals of the
luxury market are very strong," Freda said.
Estee Lauder has continued to gain share of the global
prestige, high-end beauty market, with its "best-in-class brand
portfolio and developing market growth," said Stifel Nicolaus
analyst Mark Astrachan.
Rival Elizabeth Arden Inc RDEN.O also reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by
strength in emerging markets such as Asia. [ID:nN1E7A10DI]
RAISING EXPECTATIONS
Net profit rose to $278.6 million, or $1.40 a share, in
the first quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $191.1 million, or 95
cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned $1.41 a share, well ahead of
analysts' average estimate of $1.18, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 18 percent to $2.48 billion, while analysts
had expected $2.41 billion. Excluding foreign currency, net
sales rose 14 percent.
For the year, Estee Lauder sees net sales rising 8 percent
to 10 percent in constant currency, which is two percentage
points higher than its prior outlook.
Estee Lauder expects fiscal year 2012 earnings of $4.25 a
share to $4.45 a share, up from its prior forecast of $4.00 to
$4.20, before items.
Estee Lauder increased the annual dividend on the company's
Class A and Class B common stock to $1.05 a share.
The company said it would implement the stock split in the
form of a stock dividend, with the additional shares to be
issued on Jan. 20 to stockholders of record on Jan. 4. As of
Oct. 25, Estee had about 192.6 million outstanding common
shares.
Elizabeth Arden, which sells Prevage anti-aging creams and
celebrity fragrances by stars including Britney Spears, just
maintained its profit and sales forecast for the year. Its
shares rose 0.3 percent to $34.34.
