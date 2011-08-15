(Corrects final bullet and last paragraph to show company's forecast excluding items and to provide analysts' estimate for fiscal year 2012, not 2011. Makes clear that forecast is below, not above, Wall Street's expectations.)

* Q4 EPS $0.20 vs $0.12 a yr earlier

* Net sales up 12 percent to $2.06 bln

* Sees FY'12 EPS of $4-$4.20, Wall St view $4.37

CHICAGO, Aug 15 Cosmetics company Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL.N) posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by a rise in sales and a weak U.S. dollar.

Net earnings for the maker of Bobbi Brown and MAC Cosmetics were $41.1 million, or 20 cents a share, versus a profit of $23.9 million, or 12 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales for the quarter rose 12 percent to $2.06 billion, compared to $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year. Sales in the U.S., travel retail, and emerging markets were particularly strong.

The company forecast fiscal year 2012 earnings of $4.00 to $4.20 per share excluding items, while analysts were expecting it to earn $4.37 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

