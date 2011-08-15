* Q4 adjusted EPS $0.25 vs Wall St view $0.24

* Net sales up 12 percent to $2.06 bln

* Sees FY adjusted EPS $4.00-$4.20, Wall St view $4.37

* Shares down 7 percent (Adds CEO comments, share activity, geographical results, Asia sales, advertising, gross margins)

By Eunju Lie

CHICAGO, Aug 15 Cosmetics company Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) forecast fiscal year earnings below Wall Street's expectations after turning in a slightly better than expected quarterly profit, and its shares fell 7 percent.

The maker of Bobbi Brown, MAC and other cosmetics forecast fiscal year 2012 earnings of $4.00 per share to $4.20 per share, excluding items, while analysts were expecting it to earn $4.37 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The forecast, Estee Lauder's first for the fiscal year that began in July, shows that the company is closely watching the impact the shaky stock market and other economic concerns may have on women shopping for its skin creams and other goods.

"Our guidance is a range and this range includes the assumption that the current financial turmoil may have an impact on consumption," Estee Lauder Chief Executive Fabrizio Freda said in an interview.

That forecast "appears conservative," said Oppenheimer & Co analyst Joseph Altobello.

"While the company continues to execute very well and has made substantial progress on its strategic initiatives, we continue to believe the shares fairly reflect this," said Altobello, who kept his "perform" rating on the shares.

Shares of Estee Lauder fell 7.0 percent to $93.77 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange .

STRONGEST GROWTH CAME FROM ASIA

Fourth-quarter earnings rose to $41.1 million, or 20 cents a share, from $23.9 million, or 12 cents a share, a year before.

The results included $12 million, or 4 cents per share, in returns and charges associated with restructuring activities.

Excluding such items, earnings per share fell to 25 cents from 29 cents a year earlier, topping analysts' average forecast of 24 cents.

Net sales rose 12 percent to $2.06 billion. Sales in the United States, travel retail, and emerging markets were particularly strong.

The company's sales were also helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.

Sales in the Americas region rose 10 percent to $888.2 million, while sales in Europe, the Middle East & Africa rose 13 percent to $788.7 million. In Asia and the Pacific, sales rose 16 percent to $392.1 million.

The gains in Asia were boosted by strong sales in skin care products, including brands such as Clinique and pricier lines such as La Mer and Jo Malone.

"Our top priority is China," Freda said.

Estee Lauder also forecast first-quarter earnings of $1.10 per share to $1.20 per share before restructuring charges. Analysts have been expecting earnings of $1.12 per share. (Reporting by Eunju Lie, additional reporting by Jessica Wohl, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)