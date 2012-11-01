* Profit excluding items 79 cents share vs 77 cents estimate
* Sees yearly sales up 6-7 percent vs previous 6-8 percent
* Raises dividend, plans more share repurchases
* Shares down 1 percent in morning trading
By Phil Wahba
Nov 1 Estée Lauder Cos Inc scaled back
the top end of its full-year forecast for sales Thursday amid
uncertainty in some key markets, and said it expects poor demand
in Europe to persist.
The company, known for its namesake brand as well as lines
such as La Mer and MAC, now expects sales growth this year of 6
percent to 7 percent on a constant currency basis, compared with
an earlier forecast range of 6 percent to 8 percent.
While sales growth was strong in the United States and
China, Europe was a drag in the last quarter, with France,
Spain, Russia and Switzerland showing declines.
"In Europe, there is a low-consumption crisis," Chief
Executive Fabrizio Freda told Reuters, speaking of Europe's
Mediterranean rim. "That is there to stay for a while."
Shares of New York-based Estee Lauder fell 1 percent to
$60.98 in morning trading.
The cosmetics maker said its board of directors raised the
dividend by 37 percent and authorized the repurchase of up to
another 40 million shares, or about 10 percent of the total
outstanding common stock.
Revenue in the fiscal first quarter grew 2.9 percent to
$2.55 billion, slower than in the previous quarter, weighed down
in part by a less favorable exchange rate.
"Sales growth is most important to the Estee Lauder story
and the company's guidance implies it is slowing," Stifel
Nicolaus analyst Mark Astrachan wrote in a note.
Freda said Estee Lauder had weathered a slowdown in China
that has hurt other luxury companies by also being present in
the Asian giant's second-tier but growing cities.
Estee Lauder reported a higher than expected quarterly
profit of $299.5 million, or 76 cents a share, in the first
quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $278.6 million, or 70 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding some restructuring charges, Estee Lauder earned a
profit of 79 cents a share, beating analysts' estimates of 77
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company raised its annual dividend to 72 cents a share
from 52.5 cents and said it would move to a quarterly dividend
payout schedule starting in 2013.