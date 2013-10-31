Oct 31 Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported
higher sales on Thursday, led by gains in its luxury products
such as La Mer skin cream, that helped it overcome softness in
South Korea and Southern Europe, and the beauty group maintained
its full year sales forecast.
Lauder, known for its namesake brand as well MAC, reported
net income of $300.7 million, or 76 cents a share, for the first
quarter ended Sept. 30, unchanged from last year.
Sales in the quarter grew 5 percent to $2.675 billion.
Estee Lauder still expects sales for the current fiscal year to
be up 6 percent to 8 percent.