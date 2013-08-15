Aug 15 Estee Lauder Cos Inc posted an 84 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, driven by higher sales of its skincare and makeup products.

Net income rose to $94.0 million, or 24 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $51.2 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 7 percent to $2.41 billion.