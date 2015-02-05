(Adds analyst comments, details, updates shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Feb 5 Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a
better-than-expected rise in revenue in the second quarter,
helped by higher demand for its skin care and makeup products
such as Clinique lotions and Pure Color Envy lipstick during the
holiday shopping season.
The company's shares were up 7.6 percent at $78.09 in early
trading.
Estee Lauder, however, said sales would fall more than it
had forecast in the year ending June 30, hurt by a stronger
dollar and slowing growth in Hong Kong and China.
Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello said the forecast cut
was anticipated because of the impact from a stronger dollar.
"We continue to view it as an interesting secular growth story
with manageable near-term headwinds," he said.
The rise of the dollar over the past nine months has reduced
the value of overseas sales for many companies including Johnson
& Johnson and Procter & Gamble Co.
The maker of M.A.C., Bobbi Brown and Estee Lauder cosmetics
gets about 60 percent of its net sales from outside the
Americas.
Up to Wednesday, the dollar had risen 17.8 percent
against major currencies since June 30, 2014.
Estee Lauder said it now expected adjusted earnings of
$2.93-$3.01 per share on net sales decline of up to 2 percent
for the full year.
It had earlier forecast adjusted earnings of $3.03-$3.11 per
share and sales to be flat or down 1 percent.
Smaller rival Coty Inc, known for its Calvin Klein
and Davidoff perfume brands, also reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit due to cost savings from
its streamlined supply chain.
Estee Lauder said net income attributable to the company
rose almost 1 percent to $435.7 million, or $1.13 per share, in
the second quarter ended Dec. 31.
Net sales rose 1 percent to $3.04 billion
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.01 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Coty's shares rose as much as 11.5 percent to a record high
of $21.10 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of rival
Elizabeth Arden Inc, scheduled to report after markets
close, were up 3.6 percent at $15.10 on the Nasdaq.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza and Don Sebastian)