BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement
* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing
May 5 Estee Lauder Cos Inc, the maker of Clinique, M.A.C. and Bobbi Brown cosmetics, reported a 1.2 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for its Pure Color Envy lipsticks and Perfectionist Youth-Infusing makeup.
Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $272.1 million, or 71 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31 from $213.2 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.58 billion from $2.55 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 5 BNP Paribas SA on Wednesday named chief executives for its wealth management businesses in Asia Pacific, Switzerland and emerging markets as well as Luxembourg & international Europe markets.
SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone Group has put an A$3.5 billion ($2.65 billion) shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.