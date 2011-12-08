* Q4 adj EPS $1.21 vs $1.17

* Sales $502.4 vs est $524.4 mln

* Sees FY12 EPS $5-$5.30 vs est $5.72

* Sees FY12 sales $2-$2.1 bln vs est $2.12 bln (Follows alerts)

Dec 8 Esterline Technologies Corp forecast fiscal 2012 results below market expectations, as it faces softening defense markets worldwide.

The company, whose products are used in the U.S. F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) jet and Boeing Dreamliner aircraft, said it expects fiscal 2012 earnings of $5-$5.30 a share on sales of $2-$2.1 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $5.72 a share, on revenue of $2.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Esterline's fourth-quarter net income fell to $19.4 million, or 62 cents a share, from $59.7 million, or $1.94 a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.21 a share, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.17 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 17 percent to $502.4 million.

Shares of the Bellevue, Washington-based company were trading down 2 percent in extended trade on Thursday. They had closed at $51.08 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)