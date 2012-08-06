Aug 6 Esterline Technologies Corp
preliminarily reported third-quarter results below analysts'
expectations and the aerospace parts supplier cut its full-year
earnings forecast as "timing related" issues pressure its
defense business.
Esterline said it expects further reductions in T-6B trainer
aircraft production rates at bankrupt aircraft maker Hawker
Beechcraft. The company makes glass cockpit for T-6B.
The company said slowdown in Airbus A380 production and F-35
inventory rebalancing at Lockheed Martin Corp are among
the "temporary" issues affecting the company.
For the full fiscal year, the company expects earnings of
$4.87 to $5.00 per share, before items, down from its prior view
of $5.10 to $5.25 per share.
The company forecast full-year revenue of $1.95 billion to
$2.00 billion, below analysts' expectations of $2.03 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, the company expects to report
earnings of $1.10 to $1.13 per share, excluding items, on
revenue of $480 million to $485 million.
Analysts on average had been expecting earnings of $1.34 per
share, on revenue of $505.45 million.
Shares of the company were down 2 percent in trading after
the bell. They closed at $57.66 on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)