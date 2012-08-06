Aug 6 Esterline Technologies Corp preliminarily reported third-quarter results below analysts' expectations and the aerospace parts supplier cut its full-year earnings forecast as "timing related" issues pressure its defense business.

Esterline said it expects further reductions in T-6B trainer aircraft production rates at bankrupt aircraft maker Hawker Beechcraft. The company makes glass cockpit for T-6B.

The company said slowdown in Airbus A380 production and F-35 inventory rebalancing at Lockheed Martin Corp are among the "temporary" issues affecting the company.

For the full fiscal year, the company expects earnings of $4.87 to $5.00 per share, before items, down from its prior view of $5.10 to $5.25 per share.

The company forecast full-year revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion, below analysts' expectations of $2.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, the company expects to report earnings of $1.10 to $1.13 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $480 million to $485 million.

Analysts on average had been expecting earnings of $1.34 per share, on revenue of $505.45 million.

Shares of the company were down 2 percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $57.66 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)