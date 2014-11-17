SYDNEY Nov 18 Australian aged care company Estia Health said it plans to raise up to A$834 million ($726 million) in a share market listing next month, securing the health sector's domination of the country's biggest year of initial public offerings on record.

Estia's owner, buyout firm Quadrant Private Equity, plans to cut its stake to 31 percent from 58 percent, while directors, who own the rest of the company, also plan to sell down their holdings, according to a prospectus lodged on Monday.

The company will have a market capitalisation of up to A$1.13 billion with no debt, the prospectus said.

At the upper end of its target range, the listing would be the country's fourth largest of the year and would make three of the country's four biggest listings of 2014 in the healthcare sector.

Healthcare is set to account for three quarters of the total value of Australian listings in 2014 as company owners hope to benefit from a strong equity market and expectations of earnings growth as the country's population ages and accumulates wealth.

Joint lead managers UBS AG, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG plan to open a broker offer for Estia on Nov. 26, the day after the biggest Australian company to list of the year, health insurer Medibank Private Ltd IPO-MPL.AX, debuts on the share market after raising up to A$5.5 billion.

Estia will be the third Australian aged care company to list in 2014, and the third ever, after Macquarie Group Ltd ran IPOs of Japara Healthcare Ltd and Regis Healthcare Ltd.

The Estia target price range of A$5.17 to A$6.96 per share values the company at between 20 and 23 times forecast profit per share for the 2015 financial year, the prospectus said. Japara currently trades at 23 times forecast profit and Regis trades at 38 times 2015 forecast profit per share.

