TALLINN Oct 25 Loans and leasing payments that were more than 60 days overdue in euro zone member Estonia's banking system eased to 5.6 percent of the total loan portfolio in September compared to 6.3 percent in August, the Estonian central bank said on Tuesday.

Estonia's banking system is 95 percent controlled by four Nordic financial groups, Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) and SEB (SEBa.ST) among them.

"Overdue loans decreased in all loan segments, but most of all in the real estate sector," the central bank said in a statement.

The total size of Estonia's loan portfolio in September was 14.138 billion euros ($19.6 billion) down from 14.148 billion euros in August.

The Estonian central bank expects overdue loans to stabilise at 5.0 percent of the total loan portfolio by the end of 2011. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting by David Mardiste; Editing by Catherine Evans)