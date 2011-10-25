TALLINN Oct 25 Loans and leasing payments that
were more than 60 days overdue in euro zone member Estonia's
banking system eased to 5.6 percent of the total loan portfolio
in September compared to 6.3 percent in August, the Estonian
central bank said on Tuesday.
Estonia's banking system is 95 percent controlled by four
Nordic financial groups, Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) and SEB (SEBa.ST)
among them.
"Overdue loans decreased in all loan segments, but most of
all in the real estate sector," the central bank said in a
statement.
The total size of Estonia's loan portfolio in September was
14.138 billion euros ($19.6 billion) down from 14.148 billion
euros in August.
The Estonian central bank expects overdue loans to stabilise
at 5.0 percent of the total loan portfolio by the end of 2011.
($1 = 0.720 Euros)
(Reporting by David Mardiste; Editing by Catherine Evans)