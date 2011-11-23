TALLINN Nov 23 Loans and leasing payments
more than 60 days overdue in euro zone member Estonia's banking
system eased to 5.7 percent of the total loan portfolio in
October compared to a revised 5.9 percent in September, the
Estonian central bank said on Wednesday.
Estonia's banking system is more than 95 percent controlled
by four Nordic financial groups, Swedbank and SEB
among them.
"Loans overdue more than 60 days decreased by 31 million
euros ($41.83 million) in October," the central bank said in a
statement.
The bank added that there was a decrease of 145 million
euros worth of long term loan and leasing deals in October, to
be still 36 percent higher from the same period in 2010.
"The deterioration of the external environment has not had a
big impact on the Estonian loan market," the bank said.
The Estonian central bank expects overdue loans to stabilise
at 5.0 percent of the total loan portfolio by the end of 2011.
($1 = 0.7410 euros)
(Reporting by David Mardiste; Editing by Toby Chopra)