FRANKFURT Aug 8 European banks should hold an
extra 1 percent of capital against their exposure to Estonia to
match the country's 'systemic risk buffer', a cushion designed
to absorb losses, the EU's financial risk watchdog said on
Monday.
The Frankfurt-based European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB)
issued the recommendation in response to a request by the
Estonian central bank that its buffer be adopted by all lenders
with an exposure to the country, in addition to those that hold
a local banking licence.
"In a highly integrated financial market such as in the EU,
where financial intermediaries operate across borders,
non-reciprocation could lead to macroprudential policy measures
being circumvented and undermine a level playing field among
financial intermediaries," the ESRB said.
The ESRB's recommendations are not binding.
The systemic risk buffer is targeted at cushioning
structural risks, relating for example to a highly concentrated
banking sector or a volatile economy.
Estonia lowered its systemic risk buffer to 1 percent from 2
percent from the start of this month.
