FRANKFURT Aug 8 European banks should hold an extra 1 percent of capital against their exposure to Estonia to match the country's 'systemic risk buffer', a cushion designed to absorb losses, the EU's financial risk watchdog said on Monday.

The Frankfurt-based European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) issued the recommendation in response to a request by the Estonian central bank that its buffer be adopted by all lenders with an exposure to the country, in addition to those that hold a local banking licence.

"In a highly integrated financial market such as in the EU, where financial intermediaries operate across borders, non-reciprocation could lead to macroprudential policy measures being circumvented and undermine a level playing field among financial intermediaries," the ESRB said.

The ESRB's recommendations are not binding.

The systemic risk buffer is targeted at cushioning structural risks, relating for example to a highly concentrated banking sector or a volatile economy.

Estonia lowered its systemic risk buffer to 1 percent from 2 percent from the start of this month. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)