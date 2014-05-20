UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TALLINN May 20 Estonia's central bank said on Tuesday it would raise the minimum capital requirement for the eurozone country's banks to 12.5 percent on August 1 to cover systemic risks in the small open economy.
The central bank said in October last year it would add 2 percentage points to the European Central Bank's (ECB) minimum capital requirement of 8 percent, and an additional 2.5 percentage points in line with ECB rules for capital conservation buffers .
"Estonia's small, open economy poses a systemic risk for banks due to external factors such as a sudden worsening of the economic situation, which could quickly lead to loan servicing problems in the private sector and a worsening of bank finances," Ardo Hansson, Estonia's central bank governor said in a statement.
Estonia's banking sector is 95 percent controlled by large Nordic banking groups, such Swedbank, SEB, Danske and Nordea. (Reporting by David Mardiste, editing by Louise Heavens)
