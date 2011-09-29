HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 6:47 P.M. EST/2347 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
(Refiles with no changes to headline or text)
TALLINN, Sept 29 The parliament of new euro zone member Estonia on Thursday approved joining and extending the powers of the euro zone bailout fund after an extended late-night debate.
A total of 59 members of the 101-seat parliament voted for joining the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), with 18 against the bill and 24 members were not present at session.
Euro zone leaders agreed on July 21 to give the EFSF the power to give precautionary loans to countries and to buy sovereign bonds when needed. The agreement requires approval by all euro zone member states' parliaments.
Estonia is the newest member of the euro zone and its highest possible contribution to the fund would be loan guarantees worth 1.995 billion euros ($2.7 billion). ($1=0.735 euro) (Reporting by David Mardiste)
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates, L.P. reports open market purchase of 16,000 Arconic Inc's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llw68B] Further company coverage: