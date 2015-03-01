TALLINN, March 1 Estonian Prime Minister Taavi Roivas claimed victory for his pro-NATO centre-right Reform Party in Sunday's election after voting overshadowed by worries about relations to neighbouring Russia.

"The Reform Party is the 2015 winner of the parliamentary elections," Roivas said on ETV public television. His party leads on 27.7 percent of the vote, ahead of the opposition pro-Moscow Centre Party with 24.8 percent with almost all votes counted.

