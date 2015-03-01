Putin, Merkel and Hollande discuss anti-terror data exchange -Kremlin
MOSCOW, April 4 The leaders of Russia, Germany and France agreed in a phone call on Tuesday to speed up the exchange of data aimed at fighting terrorism, the Kremlin said.
TALLINN, March 1 Estonian Prime Minister Taavi Roivas claimed victory for his pro-NATO centre-right Reform Party in Sunday's election after voting overshadowed by worries about relations to neighbouring Russia.
"The Reform Party is the 2015 winner of the parliamentary elections," Roivas said on ETV public television. His party leads on 27.7 percent of the vote, ahead of the opposition pro-Moscow Centre Party with 24.8 percent with almost all votes counted.
(Reporting By David Mardiste, writing by Alister Doyle; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
MOSCOW, April 4 The leaders of Russia, Germany and France agreed in a phone call on Tuesday to speed up the exchange of data aimed at fighting terrorism, the Kremlin said.
* Offers shares in group cos as collateral for existing loans