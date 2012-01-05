TALLINN Jan 5 The Estonian government has
approved draft amendments for the unbundling of natural gas
supply and distribution by 2015 to comply with EU directives on
the operation of the gas industry, the economy ministry said on
Thursday.
Estonia, like its neighbours Finland and Latvia, depends on
natural gas supplies from Russia's Gazprom. The move
opens the way for operators of planned regional liquid natural
gas (LNG) terminals to provide alternative supplies.
The amendments to legislation will force the monopoly
natural gas supplier and distributor, AS Eesti Gaas, to put a
gas distribution utility in place by January 2013 and to divest
its ownership of that utility by 2015.
The dominant shareholders in Eesti Gaas are Gazprom,
Germany's E.ON., Finnish utility firm Fortum
and Latvia's Itera.
The legislation, which must be approved by parliament, would
allow the state to fine Eesti Gaas and nationalise the
distribution system if the company does not divest it by the
deadline.
(Reporting by David Mardiste, editing by Jane Baird)