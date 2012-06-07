TALLINN, June 7 The president of small euro zone
nation Estonia took to the Twitter-sphere on Thursday to launch
a bitter attack on renowned economist Paul Krugman after the
U.S. Nobel laureate questioned the Baltic state's economic
recovery from a deep crisis.
"Let's write about something we know nothing about & be
smug, overbearing & patronizing: after all, they're just wogs,"
President Toomas Hendrik Ilves said in a post on the social
networking site early on Thursday.
"Let's sh*t on East Europeans: their English is bad, won't
respond & actually do what they've agreed to & reelect govts
that are responsible," he added later.
His office confirmed the tweets were from Ilves.
He was responding to a blog by Krugman on the New York Times
website, which called the 2008-2009 output drop in Estonia a
"depression-level slump", followed "by a still incomplete
recovery". "Better than no recovery at all, obviously - but this
is what passes for economic triumph?" Krugman wrote.
Ilves's office said in an emailed statement that the
president's comments were "a sincere and immediate defense of
the major and often difficult efforts of Estonia to deal with
the economic crisis and to stick to the rules adopted in the
European Union".
Ilves was born in Stockholm in 1953 after Estonia was
annexed by the former Soviet Union and was raised in the United
States. He has long been an eloquent and outspoken spokesman for
his small nation, which joined the euro zone in 2011 and whose
economy grew 4 percent in the first quarter of this year.
Estonia also has a tiny amount of sovereign debt, making it
one of the fiscally soundest members of the indebted euro zone.
(Reporting by David Mardiste and Patrick Lannin, editing by
Paul Casciato)