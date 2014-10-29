TALLINN Oct 29 Estonia's central bank said on
Wednesday that is it planning new curbs on home loans from
January 2015 and might take further measures if needed.
The statement follows a Swedish central bank decision to
put loan-to-value caps on mortgage lending. Estonia's banking
sector is more than 90 percent dominated by Nordic groups, such
as SEB, Swedbank and Nordea.
"To reduce the risk of lending booms in the future, Eesti
Pank plans to impose three limits for banks on new housing loans
as a preventative measure," the central bank said in a
statement.
"Rises in real estate prices and growth in housing loans
have continued in Sweden and the risks this poses to Estonian
banks remain," it added.
The bank said it would put an 85 percent limit on the
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of new housing loans, a 50 percent
limit on the debt service-to-income (DSTI) ratio and a 30-year
limit on the maximum maturity of loans.
"The levels planned for the limits are based on the current
conditions for housing loans issued by banks so the requirements
set by Eesti Pank will not make the conditions for issuing
housing loans tighter than they currently are," the bank said.
"If the risks around housing loans increased, Eesti Pank
would be able to set stricter requirements," the bank said.
Sweden has already introduced loan-to-value caps on mortgage
lending while raising risk weights for banks regarding such
loans as it seeks to temper a lending boom that has lifted
Swedish household indebtedness to one of the highest levels in
Europe.
With Riksbank interest rates now at zero, policy makers are
discussing further measures such as requirements to pay down the
principal on new home loans.
(Reporting by David Mardiste; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)