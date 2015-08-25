RAKVERE, Estonia Aug 25 Estonia hosted a punk
music festival with a difference at the weekend, where altos and
mezzo-sopranos with mohawks belted out famous hits re-arranged
for choral performance.
More than 2,000 people descended on the town of Rakvere on
Saturday for mass sing-alongs of Estonian and international punk
hits such as The Sex Pistols' "Anarchy in the UK".
Organisers say the festival draws on punk culture and the
local tradition of large-scale choral singing.
Academic and semi-professional choirs took part with many of
the singers joining in the punk spirit by dying their hair in
bright colours and wearing black leather jackets.
