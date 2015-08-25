RAKVERE, Estonia Aug 25 Estonia hosted a punk music festival with a difference at the weekend, where altos and mezzo-sopranos with mohawks belted out famous hits re-arranged for choral performance.

More than 2,000 people descended on the town of Rakvere on Saturday for mass sing-alongs of Estonian and international punk hits such as The Sex Pistols' "Anarchy in the UK".

Organisers say the festival draws on punk culture and the local tradition of large-scale choral singing.

Academic and semi-professional choirs took part with many of the singers joining in the punk spirit by dying their hair in bright colours and wearing black leather jackets.

