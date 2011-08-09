Aug 9 * S&P upgrades Estonia's rating to AA- from A

* Rare positive move amid European debt woes

* Supportive Nordic banks reduce financial sector risks (Adds quotes, c.bank quotes, background)

By David Mardiste

TALLINN, Aug 9 Euro zone minnow Estonia earned a ratings upgrade from Standard & Poor's on Tuesday, reaping the benefits of an internal devaluation focused on slashing public wages that serves as a possible model for struggling economies elsewhere in the currency bloc.

Estonia, which had a fixed currency peg before adopting the euro this year, had to slash spending and raise taxes as it sank into recession in 2009, when its output plunged 14 percent. It has since begun an export-led recovery and is expected to be one of the fastest-growing economies in the crisis-hit euro zone this year, with the central bank forecasting a 6.3 percent expansion.

S&P raised Estonia's long-term sovereign credit rating to AA-minus from A and said the outlook was stable.

"Should Estonia continue to post sustained growth without generating internal, primarily fiscal, or external imbalances, we could consider raising the rating over the next several years," S&P said in a statement.

The rating agency said a return to excess reliance on external debt or an unexpected widening of the fiscal gap would lead to a ratings cut.

Like Baltic neigbours Latvia and Lithuania, Estonia had to cut back on public sector spending in the face of the recession to stop its budget deficit getting out of hand.

It was also able to draw on substantial budget reserves built up during earlier years of strong growth.

The Baltic cutbacks were a forerunner of the medicine prescribed in the past year or so to euro zone nations Greece, Ireland and Portugal as they were forced to seek international bailouts.

"The ongoing debt crisis in Europe highlights once again the importance of keeping public finances in check," Estonian central bank deputy governor Ulo Kaasik said.

"Estonia must follow its budget strategy and post a consolidated budget surplus in 2013," he said in a statement.

S&P praised Estonia's "consensus-driven policy framework, economic flexibility, transparent and productive public sector, sound fiscal management and strong economic growth prospects".

"We expect policy to remain predictable, prudent, and supportive of growth over the ratings horizon," it added. S&P raised Estonia's short-term rating to A-1-plus from A-1.

For 2011, S&P said it expected net exports to contribute 1 to 2 percentage points to overall GDP growth.

It said it expected investment associated with sizeable inflows of European Union aid to be a main driver of GDP growth over the next few years, with a recovery in private consumption.

S&P said Estonia had also been helped by the fact Nordic parent banks had been supportive. From 2008 to 2010 they injected capital into their Estonian subsidiaries equal in total to more than 5 percent of Estonian GDP.

It said wealth levels were a rating weakness. Although it expected GDP per capita to rise to $20,000 by 2014, it would still be below the 'A' median of $24,500. (Reporting by David Mardiste; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Susan Fenton) ($1=.6907 Euro)