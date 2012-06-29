June 29 Estonia's retail sales rose 7 percent in May month-on-month on non-seasonally adjusted terms, and showed an increase of 8 percent compared with the same month a year ago, the statistics office said on Friday. ESTONIAN RETAIL SALES May '12 Apr '12 May '11

pct chg m/m +7.0 +2.0 +6.0

pct chg yr/yr +8.0 +6.0 +2.0 (Reporting by David Mardiste; editing by Todd Eastham)