* Fraud saw millions of computers infected with malware
* Five other Estonians face extradition over the case
* Suspects may have netted over $14 million in scam
By David Mardiste and Basil Katz
TALLINN/NEW YORK, March 16 An Estonian
charged in a massive worldwide cyber fraud scam will be
extradited to the United States, the prosecutor's office in
Tallinn said on Friday, to face court over the case which saw
millions of computers infected with malicious software.
The Estonian government made its final decision on Thursday
to extradite Anton Ivanov, 26. Five other Estonian suspects are
currently appealing a court ruling backing their extradition.
"The government decision to extradite Ivanov yesterday was
final and cannot be appealed and does not need parliamentary
approval," Kadri Tammai, spokeswoman for the Estonian Prosecutor
General's office, told Reuters.
"For Ivanov, it is now up to an agreement with the Estonian
Justice Ministry and the FBI as to when the FBI will come and
collect him," she added.
The six men were arrested in the Baltic state in November
2011. They were subsequently charged by U.S. authorities with
using malicious software and rogue DNS servers to hijack
millions of computers worldwide to redirect Internet searches
toward their own online advertisements.
Another man living in Russia was charged in connection with
the case and is still at large. Four of the Estonians also face
local money laundering investigations.
U.S. authorities say the scope of the cyber fraud was
remarkable and used malicious software or malware to infect
about 4 million computers in 100 countries including the United
States. The scam is thought to have netted the suspects over $14
million.
CLEAN-UP
The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office, which is prosecuting
the U.S. case declined comment on Estonia's extradition
decision, as did the FBI.
Months after the men were arrested, experts are still
scrubbing the malware from computers.
The Manhattan federal court judge overseeing the case, Lewis
Kaplan, last month agreed to a request by prosecutors for
additional time to help Internet providers remove the malware
from machines on their networks.
The letter to the judge said tens of thousands of computers
were still infected.
Prosecutors also said temporary servers, installed to
replace the rogue Estonian ones, needed to remain online for a
few more months, or else the remaining infected computers would
not be able to access the web.
Installing the temporary servers at the time of the November
take-down had insured the millions of infected computers would
still be able to go online.
(Reporting by David Mardiste and Basil Katz in New York;
Editing by Sophie Hares)