LONDON, March 22 Shares in Britain's esure opened 8.6 percent higher at 315 pence on their London market debut on Friday, after the home and motor insurer completed a listing valuing it at 1.2 billion pounds ($1.82 billion).

Esure priced the initial public offering, in which a 50 percent stake was sold, at 290 pence per share, towards the upper end of its original 240 pence to 310 pence per share range.