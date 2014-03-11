LONDON, March 11 British insurer Esure group
<ESUR.L HAS > saw a 3 percentage point improvement in its
combined ratio as it announced the first set of full year
earnings since listing in 2013.
The group's combined ratio, a measure of profitability
showing how much insurance premium income is paid out in claims
and expenses, improved to 89.7 percent from 92.8 percent in
2012, attributed by the group to "disciplined underwriting."
Esure, which writes home and car insurance in the UK and
owns the Sheilas' Wheels brand, announced a 13.3 pence per share
final dividend, bringing the full year payout to 15.8 pence.