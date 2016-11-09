(Corrects dateline from Nov 8 to Nov 9)

LONDON Nov 9 British insurer esure Group plc reported a 15.9 percent rise in gross written premiums to 499 million pounds ($622.1 million) for the nine months to end-September, driven largely by growth in demand for its motor insurance products.

Motor gross written premiums at the insurer were up 18.3 period to 430.6 million pounds the same period, in its first results since a demerger from comparison site GoCompare.com on Nov. 3., a move which esure expected to boost performance.

esure, which provides insurance products to drivers, home owners, and holiday makers across the UK, said gross written home premiums rose 3 percent to 68.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8021 pounds) (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho, editing by Sinead Cruise)