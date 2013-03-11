LONDON, March 11 British home and motor insurer
esure received enough orders for the minimum number of shares to
be sold in its London listing after just one day, two sources
close to the deal said on Monday.
Esure, which plans to sell between 35 and 50 percent of the
company in the initial public offering, began taking orders for
the stock on Friday when it announced a price range of 240 pence
to 310 pence per share.
The sources did not give any detail on at what price
investors had been placing orders, but said the order books were
covered within the range for the 35 percent offer size.
"It got off to a very good start on Friday," said one of the
sources.
Order books on the sale, in which esure expects to be valued
at around 1.1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), are due to close on
March 21.