LONDON, March 11 British home and motor insurer esure received enough orders for the minimum number of shares to be sold in its London listing after just one day, two sources close to the deal said on Monday.

Esure, which plans to sell between 35 and 50 percent of the company in the initial public offering, began taking orders for the stock on Friday when it announced a price range of 240 pence to 310 pence per share.

The sources did not give any detail on at what price investors had been placing orders, but said the order books were covered within the range for the 35 percent offer size.

"It got off to a very good start on Friday," said one of the sources.

Order books on the sale, in which esure expects to be valued at around 1.1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), are due to close on March 21.