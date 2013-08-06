LONDON Aug 6 Shares in British insurer Esure
dropped through the price at which they were listed in
March on Tuesday, after the company's first interim dividend
fell short of investor hopes.
In its debut set of half year results since its initial
public offering, the group announced an interim dividend of 2.5
pence per share. However, analysts had expected a payout of
around 2.9 pence.
"The interim dividend was much lower than consensus which
may disappoint the market," said Eamonn Flanagan at Shore
Capital Stockbrokers.
Shares dropped 18 percent to around 254 pence, below the 290
pence IPO price set in March.
Esure, owner of the Sheila's Wheels brand, said the motor
insurance market was becoming increasingly competitive and
pricing was coming under pressure.
In its results statement, Esure said it expects premium
growth to be lower in the second half of 2013 than in the first
half.