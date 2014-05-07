May 7 (Reuters) -
* Total in-force policies increased 9.5 pct year-on-year and
1.5 pct in quarter to 1.962 million as at March 31, 2014
* Gross written premiums broadly flat at 123.5 mln stg (Q1
2013: 124.2 mln stg), with motor and home down 0.5 pct and 1.0
pct respectively
* Additional services revenues ("ASR") 1 down 3.5 pct to
24.7 mln stg (Q1 2013: 25.6 mln stg);
* ASR, excluding claims income 1, up 9.5 pct to 23.1 mln stg
(Q1 2013: 21.1 mln stg)
* Severe weather events at beginning of Q1 2014 are
estimated to have cost group up to 3 mln stg more than normally
expected during quarter, at lower end of guidance given in march
* Outlook for remainder of 2014 is unchanged from time of
our preliminary results in march and we expect market conditions
to remain competitive
Source text for Eikon: