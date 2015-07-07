Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
COPENHAGEN, July 7 Private equity firms 3i Infrastructure and AMP Capital have agreed to jointly acquire Danish shipping company Esvagt, shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday.
The deal values Esvagt at 4.1 billion Danish crowns ($607 million).
A.P. Moller-Maersk controls 75 percent of the shares in Esvagt while the rest is controlled by a group of individual investors.
Esvagt has a fleet of 53 vessels and is a provider of offshore safety and support at sea primarily in and around the North Sea and the Barents Sea.
($1 = 6.7594 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.