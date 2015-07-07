COPENHAGEN, July 7 Private equity firms 3i Infrastructure and AMP Capital have agreed to jointly acquire Danish shipping company Esvagt, shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday.

The deal values Esvagt at 4.1 billion Danish crowns ($607 million).

A.P. Moller-Maersk controls 75 percent of the shares in Esvagt while the rest is controlled by a group of individual investors.

Esvagt has a fleet of 53 vessels and is a provider of offshore safety and support at sea primarily in and around the North Sea and the Barents Sea.

