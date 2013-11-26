BRUSSELS Nov 26 Etablissementen Fr Colruyt NV : * Colruyt NV - H1 revenue increased by 4.6 percent to 4.066 bln euros in a highly competitive market * H1 profit before tax of 253.1 mln euros up 10.4 pct * Colruyt-due to consumer's decreasing spending, increase of competitive pressure, growth of the H1 will not be maintained in the H2 * Colruyt- gross profit margin of 24.9 pct was up 40 basic points compared to weaker first semester of last financial year * Colruyt- confirm outlook for the full financial year 2013/2014 will be in the same range as the net result of prior year