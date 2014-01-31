UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Jan 31 Etablissementen Fr Colruyt NV : * First nine months of the reporting year 2013/14 Colruyt Group recorded a consolidated revenue of 6.54 billion euros * Sees consolidated net result for 2013/14 to be slightly lower than last year's result. * Revenue from retail business activities grew 4.3 pct to EUR 4.96 billion * A market share loss of 0.2 pct in the third quarter (25,8 pct versus 26 pct
in the same quarter last year) * Sales from the wholesale and foodservice segment rose by 7.2 pct to
1.11 billion euros
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources